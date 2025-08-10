Flour Mill Opened in Afghanistan’s Ghazni



Lanao del sur: Philippine security forces have killed three alleged members of the militant group Dawlah Islamiya (DI) during a clash in Lanao del Sur province in southern Philippines, and a soldier has been wounded, the military said on Sunday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Brig. Gen. Billy Dela Rosa, the 103rd Infantry Brigade commander, stated that the clash occurred on Saturday when soldiers and police officers were serving arrest warrants against the militants facing murder and multiple counts of homicide.





“The militants opened fire at our forces, triggering a firefight,” Dela Rosa reported. Firearms have also been recovered from the clash site, he added.

