Flour Mill Opened in Afghanistan’s Ghazni



Pachuca: Pachuca scored three first-half goals to keep its unblemished record intact with a 3-0 away win over Atlas in Mexico’s Liga MX on Saturday. Argentine winger Gaston Togni opened the scoring in the ninth minute, controlling Elias Montiel’s long pass with his chest before swiveling and, in the same motion, lashing a 20-yard left-footed drive into the bottom-right corner.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Daniel Aceves made it 2-0 with a clinical finish following a series of slick passes that disorientated Atlas’ defense. The visitors completed the rout just before halftime when Sergio Barreto sent a bullet header past Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas after Montiel’s corner.





Pachuca now has four wins from as many games and leads the Liga MX standings with 12 points, three ahead of Tigres UANL, which has a game in hand. Atlas is 10th, eight points off the pace. Elsewhere in the Liga MX on Saturday, America won 1-0 at home against Queretaro and Mazatlan was held to a 2-2 home draw by Club Tijuana.

