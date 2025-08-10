Flour Mill Opened in Afghanistan’s Ghazni



Rio de janeiro: Leo Pereira and Gonzalo Plata scored either side of halftime as Flamengo stretched its lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday with a 2-1 home win over Mirassol. The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute at the Maracana when Pereira headed in after Samuel Lino’s cross from the left wing.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ecuador international winger Plata doubled the advantage in the 68th minute by prodding home from inside the six-yard box following Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s cross with the outside of his right foot. Gabriel Santana pulled a goal back five minutes later, slotting home from 15 yards after intercepting Leo Ortiz’s rushed defensive clearance.





Flamengo now has a three-point lead over second-placed Cruzeiro, which has a game in hand, while Mirassol is sixth, 12 points off the pace. “Mirassol is a very well-trained, well-organized team, and they made it very difficult for us to press,” Flamengo manager Filipe Luis said after the match. “The players tried to adjust midway through the first half, and even so, they found a way to counter our pressing. But we took a step forward in the second half and had clearer scoring chances. We scored the second goal and the conceded one through carelessness.”





Elsewhere in Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday, International won 3-1 at Bragantino, Sao Paulo eased to a 2-0 home win over Vitoria, Botafogo cruised to a 5-0 victory at Fortaleza and Fluminense drew 3-3 at Bahia.

