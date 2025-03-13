Russia Declares Final Stage of Military Operation in Kursk Region: Peskov



Kabul: The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with international and domestic aid agencies to assist thousands of displaced, returnee, and needy families across Afghanistan, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the total sum of the signed MoUs reached more than 7.3 million U.S. dollars, benefiting over 860 families and 37,718 people in the provinces of Kabul, Herat, Farah, Nangarhar, Nuristan, and Kunar. The agencies will provide cash, shelters, technical and vocational training, and solar electricity to the specified beneficiaries.





In February, the ministry had signed MoUs with leading aid agencies aimed at assisting families of returnees in the western provinces of Herat, Badghis, Farah, and southern Kandahar. The Afghan interim government has urged local and international organizations to invest in the country and contribute to creating job opportunities.

