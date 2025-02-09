Afghan Ministry Signs Road Construction Contracts Worth 9.6 Million USD



Kabul: The Afghan caretaker government’s Ministry of Public Works has signed road construction contracts with two companies valued at 713 million afghani, equivalent to more than 9.6 million U.S. dollars, a spokesman for the ministry announced on Sunday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the road, measuring 49 kilometers, will connect the eastern province of Wardak to the neighboring province of Logar. Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the spokesman for the ministry, shared the information on social media. The project will include 120 culverts and is expected to reach completion within 16 months.





In addition to the road construction, the ministry has also entered into a contract worth nearly 3.6 million U.S. dollars to conduct a survey and design for the proposed Herat-Kandahar railway. This contract was signed on Thursday.

