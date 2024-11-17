Afghan Police Arrest Two Hunters Accused of Killing Bear in Badakhshan Province.



Kabul: Police have arrested two individuals on charges of killing a bear in the northern region of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, as part of efforts to protect wild animals and maintain natural beauty, according to Provincial Director for Environmental Protection Qari Faiz Rahman Ibrahimi.

According to Namibia Press Agency, after the brown bear was killed in the mountainous Darwaz district a week prior, the individuals responsible took a photograph with the dead animal and posted it on social media. This act led to their subsequent arrest by Afghan authorities.

The Afghan caretaker government has implemented a ban on deforestation, as well as the hunting of wild animals and birds, in a bid to safeguard the environment and preserve the country’s natural beauty. This incident underscores the ongoing efforts by Afghan authorities to enforce these environmental protection measures.