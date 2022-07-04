Angola qualify for African Cup of Nations in Algeria

Luanda - The Angolan senior table tennis teams, in both sexes, have qualified (teams and singles) for the African Championship, to be held from 30 September to 8 October this year, in Algeria.

To achieve this feat, the national representatives composed of seven players (four male and three female) placed second, by teams, in the Region -5 Games, which ended today in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Besides this category, won by the host country, on this last day, the Angolans still competed in singles, where they are also among the first eight (8) classified, ensuring also the qualification to the African Championship in Algeria.

The event in Algeria will select the representatives of the African continent for the World Cup in South Africa, in 2023.

The representation of the country, guided by coach Manuel Pimenta, is composed by table tennis players Hermenegildo Agnelo, Edvane Neto, Domingos Manuel and António Lemos.

In the female sector, are Isabel Albino, Jerusa Borges and Kailane de Sousa. The delegation is headed by the Angolan Table Tennis Federation (FATM) president, Manuel Morais.

