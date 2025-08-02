Film on Nanjing Massacre Surpasses 1 Billion Yuan at China’s Summer Box Office



Phnom penh: An ASEAN interim observer group has inspected conflict-affected areas on the Cambodia-Thailand border following a recently established ceasefire, as reported by a Cambodian defense spokesperson.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the group consisted of military attach©s from Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, along with assistant military attach©s from Vietnam and the Philippines. Cambodian Defense Ministry’s Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Maly Socheata stated that Cambodia is prepared to collaborate with the observation group led by Malaysia to ensure the ceasefire’s implementation.





Armed clashes had broken out on July 24 between Cambodian and Thai soldiers in the border regions. Both nations reached an agreement for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on July 28, which came into effect at midnight on the same day.

