

Berlin: Bayern Munich continues to hold the top position in the German Bundesliga standings following Saturday’s matches. The team has secured 55 points from 22 matches, with 17 wins, 4 draws, and only 1 loss. Bayern Munich’s impressive goal difference stands at 65 goals for and 19 against.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Bayer Leverkusen is closely trailing behind in second place with 50 points from 23 matches. Leverkusen has achieved 14 wins, 8 draws, and just 1 loss, with a goal difference of 51 for and 27 against. Eintracht Frankfurt occupies the third spot with 42 points from 22 matches, having secured 12 wins, 6 draws, and 4 losses.





Freiburg stands in fourth place with 39 points from 23 matches, followed by Mainz with 38 points. RB Leipzig trails closely in sixth place with 37 points from 22 matches. Other teams in the top half of the standings include Stuttgart, Wolfsburg, and Borussia Moenchengladbach.





In the lower half, Borussia Dortmund finds itself in 10th place with 32 points, while Augsburg and Werder Bremen follow closely behind. Union Berlin, St Pauli, and Hoffenheim are further down the standings, struggling to climb higher. Bochum, Heidenheim, and Holstein Kiel occupy the bottom positions, with Holstein Kiel at the last spot with 13 points.

