3 Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon

Bitget Shines at Perú Blockchain Conference 2025

LIMA, Peru, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company has concluded a successful showing at the Perú Blockchain Conference 2025 as a Silver Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to advancing crypto education and adoption across Latin America.

Held from June 20 to 21 at the CIP Convention Center in San Isidro, Lima, the event brought together blockchain innovators, industry leaders, and Web3 enthusiasts from across the region. Bitget engaged with attendees through a high-traffic exhibition booth, showcasing its full suite of trading products and Web3 ecosystem offerings.

Kicking off the conference weekend, Bitget hosted a VIP Welcome gathering on June 19, engaging with key stakeholders, fintech entrepreneurs, and regional partners to strengthen relationships and explore future collaborations.

At the main conference, Bitget made significant educational contribution through two expert-led presentations. Gildardo Herrera, Bitget’s Head of LATAM and Iberia Strategy, took to the main stage to deliver a keynote exploring the evolving role of centralized exchanges in supporting crypto adoption across emerging markets. In his talk, Herrera emphasized how platforms like Bitget are building user trust, expanding access to digital assets, and offering innovative products tailored to the region’s unique financial landscape. He also highlighted Bitget’s ongoing investment in local talent and infrastructure as a strategic approach to strengthening its presence across Latin America.

Matias Part, Bitget’s LATAM/Iberia P2P Manager, also took the stage, presenting a focused educational session titled “Trading Bots: What They Are, How They Work, and How to Use Them to Improve Your Trading Performance.” His presentation demystified algorithmic trading by breaking down how trading bots operate, the types of strategies they execute, and how they can help users trade smarter by automating decisions based on market signals. Matias also shared real-world examples and practical tips for integrating trading bots into retail and institutional strategies, making the session a valuable learning opportunity for both novice and experienced traders alike.

Bitget’s presence at Perú Blockchain Conference 2025 underpins its ongoing investment in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions for digital asset adoption. With a strong local team and tailored product offerings, Bitget remains focused on making crypto trading more accessible, secure, and efficient for users across the continent.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e45b7de7-e5b6-4d6f-91f0-d7649bd871ac

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001114655