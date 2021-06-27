Body of missing UNAM student found in river

The body of the 22-year-old student at the University of Namibia’s Rundu Campus who went missing on 18 June 2021, was found in the Kavango River at Kapako village in the Kavango East Region on Friday.

Namibian Police Force Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa on Sunday the body was found floating in the river at around 10h00.

He has been identified as Mukuve Ryan Frederick Kanyanga.

Kanyetu said since 18 June the police have been investigating the alleged disappearance of the first-year student.

He said the police opened a missing person’s docket as it was alleged that on that day, the deceased travelled with friends to Mamono village in the Mukwe Constituency to attend a family member’s memorial service.

When they allegedly reached Shadipwera village his friends asked him to buy beer at a local shebeen.

The friends allegedly gave him N.dollars 200 for the beer and expected change from the money which he allegedly did not have. In the process of the friends asking him for the remaining money, he apparently ran away and has not been seen until Friday when his body was found.

Kanyetu said the friends that were with the deceased have not been brought in for questioning or arrested pending the results of a post-mortem.

“We first want to see what the result of the post-mortem indicates. If it indicates any foul play involved then we have no choice but to bring the friends in for questioning,” he said.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency