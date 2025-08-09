Armenia and Azerbaijan Sign Landmark Peace Agreement at White House



La paz: Bolivia and Russia will meet in a friendly at Dynamo Moscow’s VTB Arena on October 14, both countries’ football federations have confirmed. The match adds to a series of games scheduled for Valery Karpin’s team, which has recently played Nigeria and Belarus following earlier victories against Grenada and Zambia.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Russia is currently facing a ban from next year’s FIFA World Cup. Despite this, they have arranged several friendly matches, including upcoming fixtures against Jordan and Qatar in September, and Iran on October 6.





Bolivia, meanwhile, finds itself in eighth position in South America’s 10-team World Cup qualifying group. The team remains hopeful of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1994. The top six teams from the group will qualify directly for the tournament, while the seventh-placed team will have to compete in an intercontinental playoff.

