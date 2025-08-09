Armenia and Azerbaijan Sign Landmark Peace Agreement at White House

Hot News :

Huracan Secures Narrow Victory Over Tigre in Argentine Primera Division

Buenos aires: A second-half strike from midfielder Leonardo Gil gave Huracan a 1-0 away win over Tigre in Argentina’s Primera Division on Friday. Gil broke the deadlock just before the hour when his shot from an acute angle took a deflection before flying into the far corner.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Huracan withstood a tense final 30 minutes to secure its second win in four games so far this campaign. Frank Kudelka’s side is currently fourth in Group A of the Primera Division’s Clausura tournament, three points behind leader Estudiantes, which has a game in hand. Tigre, meanwhile, is 11th in the group, two points further back.



Elsewhere in Argentina’s Primera Division on Friday, Newell’s Old Boys stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Central Cordoba and Lanus clinched a 1-0 win over Talleres Cordoba.

