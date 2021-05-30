BOTSWANA PRESIDENT IN LUANDA

Luanda – The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, arrived this Sunday in Luanda, for two-day official visit to Angola, focusing on the reinforcement of relations between the two countries.

Mokgweetsi Masisi who was welcomed at Luanda’s 4 de Fevereiro International airport, by the Angolan Foreign ministser, Tete António, will meet on Monday with his local counterpart, João Lourenço.

The politico-diplomatic relations between Angola and Botswana date back to 18 February 1976. In February 2006, the two countries signed a general cooperation agreement.

Angola and Botswana are both members of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), a 16-country regional integration organisation.

Both are also part of the Okavango/Zambezi Project that includes Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia, covering an area of 278,000 square kilometres.

The Okavango Basin is a rich region in terms of biodiversity, with more than 400 species of birds and a hundred of mammals, as well as other animals.

Angola holds the largest portion of the project, only second to Zambia that has contributed 97,000 square quilometres of land.

With the project, the five member countries seek to share the benefits from the biodiversity, through the best management practices, tourism and conservation, including opportunities of means of subsistence for the populations living within the project site.

Source: Angola Press News Agency