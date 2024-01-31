Boy dies after grenade explodes

  • February 1, 2024
OSHAKATI: A 15-year-old boy died at Eenhana on Tuesday after he allegedly hit a grenade with a stick and it exploded. Namibian Police Force Ohangwena Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Zacharias Amakali, said the incident occurred around 17h00 west of the Eenhana Town sewerage ponds. The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Penelao Nghilifavali Immanuel. According to Amakali, Immanuel had been looking after goats with other boys at the time of the incident. 'It is suspected that he picked up the grenade and hit it with the stick. It exploded and caused his death on the spot,' he reported. The deceased's next of kin are informed and police investigation into the matter continues. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

