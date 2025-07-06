China’s NCPA to Present Mozart Opera “Le Nozze di Figaro”



Shamundambo: An 11-year-old boy reportedly drowned on Friday in the Kavango River near Shamundambo village in the Mukwe Constituency. His body is yet to be found, the Namibian Police Force in the Kavango East Region stated in their weekend crime report released on Sunday. “It is alleged that the boy had gone swimming with other children when the drowning incident occurred,” the police said. His family has been notified, and the police are continuing their investigation into the matter.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in a separate case, a 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an unknown assailant in Rundu early Saturday morning. The report states that the woman was walking to a friend’s house in the Nkarapamwe residential area when she was approached by a man at a four-way stop near a shop. The suspect reportedly wrestled with her, struck her on the head with a bottle, and raped her after she fell. The suspect has not yet been apprehended, and investigations continue.

