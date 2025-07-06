China’s NCPA to Present Mozart Opera “Le Nozze di Figaro”



Okashana kuukongo wanehale: King Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo of the Ondonga Traditional Authority has urged Namibians to embrace diverse agricultural practices. Nangolo was speaking at the inaugural potato harvest of the Agri Nest farm in Okashana Kuukongo waNehale in the Oshikoto Region. For decades, residents of northern Namibia have predominantly cultivated mahangu. Nangolo emphasised a shift in this tradition, saying that they want to prove that everything can be produced in the north.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Nangolo highlighted the fertility of the land and its suitability for various crops from Tsumeb to Okashana, as confirmed by quality surveys. He explained that the main purpose of establishing small-scale farming units in the local authority is to ensure that food reaches every individual in Namibia. Nangolo stressed that there should be no starvation when opportunities for local production exist, and he called on locals to participate actively when invited to work on these initiatives.





Meanwhile, Oshikoto Governor Sacky Kathindi praised the Agri Nest project as a testament to how traditional leadership can spearhead modern development and uplift communities. He described the initiative as more than just a project, calling it a message to all local farmers, businesspeople, and community leaders that Oshikoto has the potential to become a national food basket. Kathindi noted the nation’s capacity for self-sufficiency and asserted that the nation must understand its ability to feed itself. He urged collective action and mutual support to build a self-reliant and food-secure Namibia.





The primary objectives of the Agri Nest farm include creating employment and reducing reliance on imports while boosting local production.

