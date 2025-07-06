China’s NCPA to Present Mozart Opera “Le Nozze di Figaro”



Rundu: Former Nanso president Gelasius Haingura emphasised that realising the theme of the organisation’s 41st anniversary depends on young people who are disciplined, focused, resilient, and patriotic. Haingura made these remarks on Saturday during the Namibia National Students Organisation’s 41st anniversary celebrations, held at the Matumbo Ribebe Recreation Centre in Rundu. This year’s theme was ‘Redefining Students’ Radicalism and Consciousness’.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Haingura stated that youth who are ready to be moulded and are prepared to make a difference are the true carriers of this theme. He urged young people to shift away from a culture of blame and instead reflect on how they can contribute to improving situations. He posed the question: ‘Ask yourself, how did I assist the person I want to blame? In answering that, we can begin to solve the problems our country faces today.’





Haingura also noted that every challenge is unique and should be addressed with thoughtful analysis. He encouraged the student movement to foster a stronger reading culture, as it equips them with a better understanding of the issues they seek to address. He urged, ‘Be conscious of your surroundings. It’s not enough to just exist – you must respond in ways that bring transformation.’ Haingura reminded those in leadership that it is more than a title, saying, ‘It’s about holding the ladder for others to climb and guiding them when they reach the top.’





Current Nanso president Dorthea Nangolo, in a speech delivered by the secretary for legal affairs Jaden Ashipala, remarked that the anniversary was not just a celebration of the organisation’s continued existence, but a tribute to 41 years of organised student activism. Nangolo paid homage to those who defied colonial rule, organised student boycotts, and carried forward the demands of the people.





She emphasised that in 2025, radicalism must be rooted in strategy, deep policy understanding, and informed ideology. ‘We must prioritise research and reject performative leadership. What we need is transformative leadership. We are not activists for appearances, we are activists for real change,’ she asserted. Nangolo also welcomed the government’s decision to implement free tertiary education but issued a firm warning: ‘If students are denied this right in 2026, Nanso will not hesitate to challenge the government.’

