Bravo community empowered with ECD centre



Palms for Life Foundation is on Wednesday handed over a new fully furnished Early Childhood Development Centre (ECD) valued at N. dollar 5.3 million to the Bravo village in Mpungu Constituency of Kavango West Region.

The latest ECD centre marks the tenth constructed by the foundation in Namibia and the first of its kind in the region. The centre features two fully equipped classrooms, an office, a storeroom, a kitchen and child-friendly ablution facilities. The centre also has renewable power supply, furniture, appliances, books and toys.

During the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Minister of Marginalized Communities, Royal |Ui|o|oo, in a speech read on his behalf said the centre is among the increasing number of educational institutions built for indigenous minorities/marginalized communities in Namibia.

The minister further encouraged the parents to make sure that the children are enrolled at the ECD, and also urged them to take care of the facility as it will serve as a beacon of hope. He encouraged the t

eachers to incorporate traditional educational methods in aiding the children in their learning.

Kingston Makoni, the Palm Life Foundation Country Coordinator, underlined the value of early childhood development, stating that children who receive a better education at an early age tend to progress to secondary education and beyond.

Although the new facility will eventually accommodate more than 100 learners, currently the centre has 77 registered children with three teachers trained at the HeadStart Montessori College through a fully funded scholarship programme.

The Palms for Life Foundation was established in 2006 as a non-profit organisation aimed at reducing the digital divide in education, promoting food security and ensuring access to food, water, and sanitation, among others.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency