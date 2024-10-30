Okakarara awaits Dr Ndaitwah Cup action



Opuwo: The Okakarara constituency will host its first edition of the renowned Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah football and netball tournament this weekend.

The event will be hosted at the Okakarara Vocational Training Centre sports centre.

The Dr Netumbo Nandi Ntaitwah Cup debuted last year in Opuwo, with over 40 football and netball teams who competed for a total of N.dollars 100 000. The event has since spread to other parts of the country, including the Omusati and the Kavango regions, with plans to further expand to all 14 regions.

Tournament chairperson Collin Ngujapeua confirmed to Nampa on Wednesday that the tournament will go ahead this weekend, involving just the constituency teams.

‘Okakarara is ready, we are prepared as we await the constituency teams to partake in sportsmanship behaviour while elevating the name and standards of the constituency in terms of sports growth,” said Ngujapeua.

According to Ngujapeua, the tournament intends to expand, promote, and strengthen sports among the constituency

‘s young people while also giving a platform for them to explore their abilities and participate in youth development endeavours through sports.

‘This will provide an equal platform and opportunity for everyone involved. Next year, we might host this event in Okondjatu, Okamatapati, or Otjituuo,’ he said.

Ngujapeua stated that they expect 18 netball and football teams to participate and expect to finish on Sunday.

A total of N.dollars 40 000 will be up for grabs in both categories, with netball competing for N.dollars 16 000 and football receiving the largest portion of N.dollars 24 000.

The registration cost has been set at a level to encourage more teams to participate, with netball teams reserving tickets for N.dollars 250 and football teams paying N.dollars 500.

The netball champions will get N.dollars 6 500 and a trophy, the runner-up will receive N.dollars 4 500, and the semi-finalists will get N.dollars 2 500 apiece.

The winning football team will earn N.dollars 13 000 and a trophy, the runner-up

will get N.dollars 7 000, and the semi-finalists will each pocket N.dollars 2 000 for their efforts.

