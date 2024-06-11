British organisation avails Nigerians of leadership opportunities at Manchester meeting



TEXEM UK, the United Kingdom based leadership development organisation, recently concluded its customised executive development programme titled ‘Strategic Leadership Unleashed: Thriving in an Uncertain GLOCAL World’.

The programme held from May 27 to May 30 at the Hilton Deansgate, Manchester.

The event was an outstanding success, bringing together senior leaders and executives from various sectors to hone their strategic leadership skills in today’s complex and rapidly changing global-local (glocal) environment.

The programme which also brought together Nigerian participants, began with a compelling session on ‘Leveraging Cultural Diversity for Success,’ facilitated by Dr Alim Abubakre, British Nigerian founder of TEXEM.

Abubakre highlighted the importance of cultural diversity as a strategic asset, demonstrating how cultural intelligence can drive innovation and provide a competitive edge.

Participants engaged in interactive discussions and activities, setting a vibrant tone for the days ahead.

The f

irst day concluded with a picturesque boat ride along the River Thames, offering a unique opportunity for networking in a relaxed setting.

This serene experience allowed participants to forge connections and reflect on the day’s insights amidst Manchester’s scenic beauty.

Day Two commenced with an insightful session by Prof. Rodria Laline, Visiting Professor at Harvard, INSEAD, and IESE.

Focusing on ‘Global Trade Dynamics and Strategic Leadership,’ Professor Laline guided attendees through strategies for navigating international trade regulations and customs processes.

The session was followed by an enriching tour of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, where discussions revolved around, Leading businesses through post-Brexit regulatory changes, and

Developing strategies for successful international trade operations.

Building and managing networks with overseas partners was also among important topics discussed.

The programme’s content was comprehensive, covering critical topics such as market expansion

, innovation in international business, and economic integration.

Participants explored, Effective communication strategies in multicultural environments, Techniques for managing market research to inform expansion, and Innovative solutions for complex trade processes.

Another area of focus was, Supporting local businesses in the global economy and fostering sustainable trade practices.

Utilizing a blend of interactive tools such as games, group discussions, assessments, peer-to-peer learning, self-reflection, observation practice, and visits to tourist destinations and companies, the programme provided an immersive learning experience.

Participants benefited from the expertise of renowned thought leaders.

These are, Prof. Rodria Laline, Chair of Intrabond Capital, Prof. Paul Griffith, the world’s first Professor of Management to lead a team to launch a rocket into space, and Prof. John Peters, former Prisoner of War and Chair of the Association of MBAs.

Key sessions and highlights included that of Day

Three when Peters led discussions on ‘Leading Resilience: Thriving Amid Uncertainty,’ focusing on building personal and organizational resilience and developing impactful GLOCAL leadership strategies.

On Day Four which was the grand finale, Griffith led discussion which covered ‘The Role of Innovation in Navigating Change,’ emphasizing pragmatic leadership approaches and developing actionable leadership plans in uncertain times.

Participants lauded the programme’s impact and structure.

One Nigerian executive Ibrahim Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer, Tawada Nigeria Ltd commended the programme.

‘I’ve been to so many leadership courses, but honestly, I found this one to be excellent and one of the best, the instructors, the content of the course is excellent.

‘And I have learned a lot… this course has really changed the way I view things a lot… I will go review and also try to apply all the things I’ve learned here,’ Ahmed said.

Also, Femi Asenuga, Managing Director, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. another p

articipant in the programme, was full of praises.

‘I got a lot of validation of knowledge and also, some more insights into how to navigate the leadership journey.

‘And for me, I’m going away with some profound life changing practice, tips that will enable me to, you know, continue to pilot the affairs of my business…we got some exposition as to how to be creative.

‘The program has been an exceptional one, very practical program. We had a very good mix of, you know, theory with practical … illustrations and examples,’ Asenuga said.

Another attendee praised the networking opportunities, saying, ‘The diverse group of leaders and unique settings, like the boat ride, facilitated deep connections and valuable exchanges of ideas.’

Abubakre, TEXEM founder asserted that

the programme successfully met its objectives which is equipping leaders with strategies to navigate macroeconomic turbulence and enhancing organisational agility.

He said other objectives are, fostering resilience, cultivating impactful leader

ship skills, encouraging innovation, and developing pragmatic leadership strategies for sustainable growth and success.

According to Abubakre, ‘Strategic leadership is crucial for nation-building, especially in uncertain times. This TEXEM programme empowers Nigerian executives to navigate challenges, drive innovation, and foster sustainable growth’.

He said that by developing visionary leaders, ‘we can build resilient organisations that contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic and social progress’.

To many observers, TEXEM UK’s ‘Strategic Leadership Unleashed: Thriving in an Uncertain GLOCAL World’ has set a new standard for executive development programmes.

It has empowered leaders to thrive amidst global uncertainties and local challenges, fostering a new generation of agile, innovative, and impactful leaders ready to guide their organisations towards sustainable success.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria