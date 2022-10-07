Britz names final squad for Cosafa U20 championship

Under-20 (U20) national football team coach, James Britz, announced the final 20 players set to compete in the U20 Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) 2022 Championship scheduled to take place in Eswatini between 06 to 16 October.

The U20 squad has been in camp since 10th September 2022 and departed for Eswatini on Wednesday via South Africa.

In 2020, Namibia finished as runners-up after losing 1-0 to Mozambique in the final.

Speaking to Nampa recently, Britz said the aim was to go one better and win the crown.

“I think there is hope, we want to go through and we believe we will go through. Our second-placed finish the last time we played in this tournament is a benchmark for us to do even better. Namibia is no longer an underdog in the Cosafa region, it’s the team to beat,” Britz explained.

Namibia is in Group C, alongside South Africa, Comoros and Malawi, and will play its first match against Comoros on Saturday, before facing South Africa on Monday.

They conclude their matches against Malawi on 12 October.

Group A comprises hosts Eswatini, Zambia, Botswana and Mauritius, while Group B has Mozambique, Angola, Seychelles and Lesotho.

Two teams will represent the Cosafa region in the 17th edition of the U20 Afcon in Egypt in 2023, which will serve as the qualifier for the 2023 U20 Fifa World Cup slated for Indonesia.

The travelling team is as follows:

Source: The Namibian Press Agency