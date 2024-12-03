Brunei Hosts Exhibition of Japanese Contemporary Prints.



Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei is currently showcasing the Prints of Contemporary Japanese Painters Exhibition, which is open to the public until December 8. The event, organized by the Museums Department of Brunei’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, highlights the artistic contributions of Japanese painters from the 1960s to the 1980s.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the exhibition features 42 prints from 10 Japanese artists who have significantly expanded the range of expression in contemporary art through the print medium. These works are on display at the Brunei Energy Hub, a well-known museum located in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan.

Brunei, situated on Borneo Island in Southeast Asia, offers this unique exhibition as a cultural bridge showcasing Japanese artistic traditions. The exhibition aims to provide insight into the evolution of printmaking techniques and the diverse thematic explorations by these Japanese artists.