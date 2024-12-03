Hot News :

Xinhua to Expand Cooperation with Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat.

Xi Holds Talks with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen.

Knife-Wielding Man Fatally Shot by Police in Tasmania.

Brunei Hosts Exhibition of Japanese Contemporary Prints.

Sugar Futures Experience Decline Amid Active Trading on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

Chinese Tourist Arrivals to Cambodia Surge by 52.5% in First 10 Months of 2024.

Search
Close this search box.

Brunei Hosts Exhibition of Japanese Contemporary Prints.

Share This Article:


Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei is currently showcasing the Prints of Contemporary Japanese Painters Exhibition, which is open to the public until December 8. The event, organized by the Museums Department of Brunei’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, highlights the artistic contributions of Japanese painters from the 1960s to the 1980s.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the exhibition features 42 prints from 10 Japanese artists who have significantly expanded the range of expression in contemporary art through the print medium. These works are on display at the Brunei Energy Hub, a well-known museum located in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan.

Brunei, situated on Borneo Island in Southeast Asia, offers this unique exhibition as a cultural bridge showcasing Japanese artistic traditions. The exhibition aims to provide insight into the evolution of printmaking techniques and the diverse thematic explorations by these Japanese artists.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.