Canada’s La Tablée des Chefs Wins F1® Allwyn Global Community Award and Receives €100,000 to Fight Food Insecurity

2026 programme expands to celebrate more communities, at more races, with more donations and the chance for fans to get involved

F1AGCA Winner – FORMULA 1® LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026

The first F1® Allwyn Global Community Award of the 2026 season trophy was awarded to representatives from the winning local community initiative La Tablée des Chefs at the FORMULA 1® LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026 in Montreal, CanadaMONTREAL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La Tablée des Chefs has been named the first winner of the 2026 F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, at the FORMULA 1® LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA. The charity has been awarded a €100,000 donation from Allwyn, the lottery-led entertainment company, to further its mission to provide for vulnerable families facing food insecurity in Montreal and across Canada.

The charity is the first winner of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award 2026 programme. After a successful first year, the Award is shining a global spotlight on even more initiatives – this time recognising up to eight NGOs across the Grand Prix race locations, building on the locations involved last year (Netherlands, Mexico, Austin and Las Vegas).

Later in the season, Formula 1® fans will have the chance to cast their vote on their favourite initiatives, as part of Allwyn’s plan to bring these fans closer to the programme. Voters will be able to recognise the impact of the winning initiatives and express their support as they learn more about the NGOs’ incredible work and how they’re supporting local communities.

Redistributing high-quality, nutritious meals to those in need is a priority for La Tablée des Chefs. It addresses food insecurity in Montreal and across Canada by connecting surplus food donors with local community organisations that distribute meals to individuals and families, and through offering educational programs to promote food autonomy for youth.

The organisation has worked closely with the FORMULA 1® LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA on food recovery for a number of years. This donation will boost its ability to recover even more food from other large-scale summer events, work with an additional 400 food recovery donors, as well as inspiring other industries to engage in sustainable food recovery practices. Ultimately, the grant will allow La Tablée des Chefs to significantly increase its efforts to feed families in need and rescue millions of meals from being wasted this year.

The judges saw La Tablée des Chefs’ demonstrable impact and scalability deserving of the winning title, and its mission perfectly aligned to the key pillars of the Award – Sustainability and Innovation, Health and Wellbeing, Education and Opportunity, and Empowerment and Inclusion.

In addition to the €100,000 grant, each winner will be presented with a brand new trophy. Designed by Jan Plecháč, creative director of the world-renowned Czech glassworks, Moser, the central element represents Allwyn’s stable foundation with the suspended spheres symbolising the successful recipients. Handcrafted and specially created for each winner, the trophy showcases the precision and artistry which define Moser’s UNESCO-recognised glassmaking tradition.

Pavel Turek, Chief Officer Global Partnerships, at Allwyn and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge, said: “At Allwyn, we believe sport can change the world for the better. Across our markets, we focus on locally-led programmes that deliver meaningful change. So, La Tablée des Chefs’ dedication to creating real impact, its potential to scale, and its clear alignment to Allwyn’s values made it the definitive choice for our F1® Allwyn Global Community Award. We are thrilled to support the charity through the €100,000 donation, and we look forward to seeing its influence expand internationally and its reach deepen within the Montreal community.”

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1® and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge, said: “The legacy of La Tablée des Chefs and its longstanding relationship with the FORMULA 1® LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA stood out and truly resonates with the pillars of the Award, along with the incredible work it does for local communities. The charity was able to demonstrate genuine innovation in how it is already creating change and its ambition to grow, a core tenet in our philosophy in how we approach the sport and wider ESG initiatives to deliver meaningful impact.”

F1® Allwyn Global Community Award winner, and Founder and CEO of La Tablée des Chefs, Jean-François Archambault, said: “We are profoundly honoured to be named the winner of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award. This recognition from Formula 1, coupled with the generous €100,000 donation from Allwyn, is transformative for La Tablée des Chefs, allowing us to significantly expand our work in food recovery and education. Having proudly worked with Formula 1® for a number of years, we are more dedicated than ever to increasing the distribution of high-quality meals to those experiencing food insecurity across Montreal – continuing to redistribute food with dignity while helping organisations reduce food costs and reinvest in support services that help people move out of poverty.”

Notes to editors

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a multi-national gaming entertainment company, lottery-led and with leading market positions and trusted brands across Europe and North America, listed on Euronext Athens. Its purpose is to make play better for all by focusing on innovation, technology, player safety and returning more to good causes across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio.

About Allwyn’s partnership with Formula 1®

The multi-year partnership with Formula 1® represents a drive towards increased global awareness for Allwyn, with the sport’s 24 races across the globe, 750 million fans, and 96 million social media followers, as well as its reach across broadcast channels and entertainment outlets.

The partnership will reinforce Allwyn’s position as an international brand driving community impact across the world, in support of its global growth plans.

At the heart of the partnership is the development of initiatives that will support the company’s ambition to be a positive contributor to society globally. With Allwyn and Formula 1® equally committed to empowering fans and local communities, the partnership will give Allwyn the opportunity to utilise the sport’s ever-growing international fan base to celebrate those making positive change, sharing these inspiring stories on a global level.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship . Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 Formula 1® logo, Formula 1®, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1® company. All rights reserved.

Further information about the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, including eligibility criteria and the selection process, can be found on our website: https://www.allwyn.com/responsibility/community-award .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68d9ff14-ece1-42cd-a3d6-51a601c0a06c

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