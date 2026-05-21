Installation of Acrow Bridges Throughout Angola is Underway

First of 186 modular steel structures is successfully inaugurated as major transportation infrastructure program advances

Acrow bridge in service in Angola Acrow bridge in service in Angola

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acrow, a leading international bridge design and engineering firm, today announced that the first of 186 bridges it is providing to the Republic of Angola through a financed Bridge Development Program was officially inaugurated at a ceremony in Luanda on 8 May. The large-scale initiative will support the Government of Angola’s efforts to modernize the country’s road and transportation infrastructure, improving mobility, expanding rural connectivity and accelerating economic development.

The initial bridge installation is a two-lane structure with a total length of 134.11 meters (440’) and featuring an external footwalk. Installed in partnership with Conduril – Engenharia, S.A., the bridge spans the Mulenvos River and will serve to connect the densely populated municipalities of Cacuaco and Mulenvos in Luanda. Further structures to be delivered through the project duration include single- and multi-span configurations of varying lengths in one- and two-lane widths. The bridges will be installed by Angolan engineers, technicians and contractors who will be trained by Acrow in the assembly, installation and maintenance of the bridges.

Since its founding in 1951, Acrow has delivered sustainable infrastructure solutions into more than 150 countries worldwide. Since the 1990s, the company has supplied over 2,000 bridges to more than 40 nations across Africa, including large-scale Bridge Development Programs in Ghana, Cameroon and Zambia. Through this model, Acrow leverages a global network of financial institutions and capital providers to help arrange funding for qualified bridge projects, including export credit guarantees and other development finance solutions.

Designed for long-term performance in demanding environments, Acrow’s durable modular bridges are particularly effective for secondary and rural road networks, in addition to heavily-trafficked urban areas. Manufactured to rigorous international quality standards, the structures can be customized to meet specific site conditions, transported efficiently to even the most remote locations, and assembled in a matter of days or weeks using local labor and limited heavy equipment.

“We are proud to partner with the government of Angola as part of this major investment in Angola’s road and transportation infrastructure. Acrow’s financed bridge development programs help African leaders and policymakers address critical infrastructure and funding gaps that impede long-term economic growth,” said Paul Sullivan, President – International Business at Acrow Bridge. “With decades of experience in Africa, we remain committed to delivering reliable, sustainable infrastructure solutions that improve connectivity, strengthen transportation networks, and contribute to economic opportunity.”

Added Bill Killeen, CEO of The Acrow Group, “At Acrow, we believe in the transformative power of a bridge to bring people and communities together. Our vision is that this project will leave a lasting legacy of connectivity which will positively impact the lives of the people of Angola for generations to come.”

The project in Angola is being financed through the support of loan guarantees issued by the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the nation’s official export credit agency. This project has also received international recognition as the recipient of EXIM’s inaugural Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Deal of the Year Award. The Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment is a shared G7 commitment to advance public and private investments in sustainable, inclusive, resilient and quality infrastructure in partner countries.

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 75 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

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Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c62ea89c-11d8-4b4b-aff6-6f86a82696e1

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