Capricorn Group wins International Global Brands Magazine Award

The Capricorn Group has been named the Leading Financial Investment Firm in Namibia for 2021 at the Global Brands Magazine Awards.

The awards are an annual event hosted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM); an international publication headquartered in the United Kingdom, to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a wide range of sectors, while keeping its readers up to date on trends in the branding world.

In a media statement issued on Wednesday, Capricorn Group Executive for Brand and Corporate Affairs Marlize Horn said the group is a regionally dominant financial services group founded in Namibia.

'Being internationally recognised for our great brand and market reputation is really high praise and something all Namibians can be proud of. We exist to be Connectors of Positive Change, and this award demonstrates that we are accomplishing just that,' she said.

Horn stated that the Global Brand Awards honour brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies from various sectors for the quality of their services while highlighting the accomplishments of organisations that have performed exceptionally well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and other fields.

'It also recognises key stakeholders who strive for excellence by offering a platform to recognise their achievements. Furthermore, GBM works to raise awareness about the importance of such organisations and recognises them for their outstanding achievements with the ultimate worldwide acknowledgement,' she stated.

Shiv Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of GBM was quoted as saying Capricorn Group has been selected for their continued excellence in delivering extraordinary financial services through their diverse business interests.

'For us, Capricorn Group is the exemplary finance group of Namibia, based on its legacy,' he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency