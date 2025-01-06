Hot News :

Top Diplomats of South Korea and U.S. Reaffirm Alliance in Seoul Talks

3 Clubs Disqualified for 2025 Chinese Professional Football Leagues

Explainer: Can South Korean Police Arrest Impeached President?

Chengdu Tianfu Airport’s New Bonded Zone Gains State Council Approval

Urgent: S. Korea’s Joint Investigation Unit Seeks Extension of Arrest Warrant for President Yoon

U.S. Congress to Certify Trump’s Election Victory Amid Legacy of Jan. 6 Riot

Search
Close this search box.

Chengdu Tianfu Airport’s New Bonded Zone Gains State Council Approval

Share This Article:


Chengdu: The Chengdu Tianfu International Airport Comprehensive Bonded Zone, located in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, has been approved for establishment by the State Council.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the bonded zone is strategically positioned to the north of the airport and is divided into two functional areas: a port and a bonded zone. Covering an area of 1.083 square kilometers, it marks the sixth comprehensive bonded zone in Sichuan.



The zone is poised to capitalize on its proximity to the airport by focusing on developing logistics and supply chain management, innovative services, and advanced manufacturing industries. This initiative aims to boost Sichuan’s integration into the Belt and Road Initiative and expedite the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.



Comprehensive bonded zones are designed as special economic zones with duty-free operations, along with specific tax and import-export policies. They serve as platforms for international openness, offering preferential policies, diverse functions, and streamlined regulatory procedures. These zones play a pivotal role in enhancing foreign trade, attracting foreign investment, and driving industrial transformation and upgrading.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.