Chengdu Tianfu Airport’s New Bonded Zone Gains State Council Approval



Chengdu: The Chengdu Tianfu International Airport Comprehensive Bonded Zone, located in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, has been approved for establishment by the State Council.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the bonded zone is strategically positioned to the north of the airport and is divided into two functional areas: a port and a bonded zone. Covering an area of 1.083 square kilometers, it marks the sixth comprehensive bonded zone in Sichuan.





The zone is poised to capitalize on its proximity to the airport by focusing on developing logistics and supply chain management, innovative services, and advanced manufacturing industries. This initiative aims to boost Sichuan’s integration into the Belt and Road Initiative and expedite the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.





Comprehensive bonded zones are designed as special economic zones with duty-free operations, along with specific tax and import-export policies. They serve as platforms for international openness, offering preferential policies, diverse functions, and streamlined regulatory procedures. These zones play a pivotal role in enhancing foreign trade, attracting foreign investment, and driving industrial transformation and upgrading.

