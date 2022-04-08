Children’s vaccination campaign starts in Zambezi

About 1 300 learners from the Caprivi Senior Secondary School on Wednesday marched in the streets of Katima Mulilo to mark the official launch of the learners’ COVID-19 school vaccination campaign.

The campaign, which is being rolled out in all 14 regions, is a collaboration between the education, health and information ministries, and aims to mobilise and create awareness to counter misinformation and educate learners, teachers, school boards and parents on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

In a statement delivered on his behalf, Zambezi Governor Lawrence Sampofu said it is disheartening to see that despite the impact of COVID-19 on the community, Zambezi continues to have a poor vaccination uptake.

“Around the region, we have witnessed death of loved ones; we have seen family members suffering whether physically or socially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us have stories to tell of how the last two years have wreaked havoc in our lives. We all know someone or have heard of someone who either died of COVID-19, or was severely sick.”

He said it is time for everyone to do their part to help end the pandemic in Namibia.

Sampofu emphasised the importance of vaccinating school learners, saying it helps ensure learners are protected in case of another outbreak and minimise transmission in schools.

The campaign is expected to run for six months. Health officials will be visiting schools in the region, giving accurate and factual information to learners, teachers and surrounding communities on COVID-19 vaccines.

“I call on our learners, teachers and parents to use the opportunity of experts coming near us, to ask questions and seek clarity on any misconception and fears we may have around the vaccines. Let us not depend on rumours when it comes to our health,” said the governor.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency