IOC Pauses Host Election Process for Future Olympic Games



Chicago: The Chinese men’s volleyball team suffered a 3-0 defeat against seventh-ranked Brazil during the 2025 Volleyball Men’s Nations League (VNL) leg in Chicago on Thursday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Brazil showcased dominance in offensive efficiency, first-pass stability, and tactical execution from the beginning. The absence of several key Chinese players resulted in an inexperienced substitute lineup, highlighting the technical disparity between the teams. Brazil secured the first two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-16.





China, positioned 22nd in the world rankings, managed to lead temporarily at 15-11 in the third set due to Wen Zihua’s back-row attack and Zhai Dejun’s powerful strikes. However, Brazil adapted its serving and blocking strategies, successfully thwarting Wen’s spike at a pivotal moment to win the third set 25-23.





Setter Yu Yaochen expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, noting their ability to challenge strong opponents, particularly in the third set. China’s Belgian head coach, Vital Heynen, acknowledged the strength of Brazil and Italy, labeling them as formidable competitors. He highlighted the difficulty faced by the team, having to play two significant matches against the United States and Brazil within a span of 15 hours, which took a toll on the players.





Heynen mentioned the presence of minor injuries from the previous match against the U.S. team and an additional injury during the match against Brazil. Despite these challenges, he praised the efforts of the less experienced players who stepped in, noting their growth and improvement over the course of the match.





China is set to face Italy on Friday, continuing their campaign in the tournament.

