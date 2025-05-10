Pilot’s Quick Action Prevents Tragedy in Australia Scenic Helicopter Incident: Report



Geneva: China and the United States kicked off a high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs in Geneva, Switzerland.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the meeting saw the participation of He Lifeng, the Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs. He is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and serves as vice premier. Representing the United States was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.





The discussions are focused on addressing various economic and trade issues between the two nations. The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and resolve trade-related challenges between China and the United States.

