China’s Zheng Advances to Round of 16 at Italian Open



Katima Mulilo: A 27-year-old Namibian man is expected to make his first appearance in the Katima Mulilo District Court on Monday on a charge of attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in the regional weekend briefing availed to Nampa on Sunday, Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Zambezi Regional Spokesperson and Head of Community Policing, Inspector Kisco Sitali, indicated that the alleged incident took place on Friday afternoon at Ibeza village in the Ngoma area. “It is alleged that the suspect attempted to have sexual intercourse with her on a sofa without her consent,” noted Sitali.





In a separate incident, a 28-year-old male is also expected to make his first court appearance in the same court after a case of assault with grievous bodily harm and house breaking was registered against him on Saturday afternoon. “It is alleged that the suspect broke into the complainant’s house in the Dairy Compound using unknown objects but upon exiting the house, the complainant, who was awoken, jumped on him but got stabbed in the head with an unknown object,” stated Sitali.





The police also reported the arrest of a 31-year-old man for alleged cellphone theft at Old Musika close to Redigo Bar in Katima Mulilo. The suspect is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo District Court this week. According to Sitali, it is alleged that the suspect grabbed the Samsung Galaxy A03 with its earphones valued at N.dollars 3 200. The phone and earphones have not yet been recovered.





Police investigations are ongoing in all incidents.

