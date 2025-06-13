ADB Approves $109.97 Million Loan to Boost Skills Development in Gujarat



Hong Kong: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday extended condolences to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the heavy casualties caused by the crash of an Air India flight.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed shock upon learning of the crash, which resulted in significant loss of life.





Wang offered deep condolences over the loss of lives and conveyed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

