Hot News :

ADB Approves $109.97 Million Loan to Boost Skills Development in Gujarat

Over 120 Girls Register for Olufuko Festival in Outapi

Chinese FM Expresses Condolences to Indian FM Following Air India Plane Crash

People Evacuated and Flights Canceled as South China Braces for Typhoon Wutip

Chinese FM Extends Condolences to British Foreign Secretary Over India Plane Crash

Air India Plane Crash Leaves 241 Dead, Sparks Investigation

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Chinese FM Expresses Condolences to Indian FM Following Air India Plane Crash

Share This Article:


Hong Kong: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday extended condolences to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the heavy casualties caused by the crash of an Air India flight.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed shock upon learning of the crash, which resulted in significant loss of life.



Wang offered deep condolences over the loss of lives and conveyed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.