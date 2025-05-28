Chinese Premier Concludes Diplomatic Tour of Indonesia and Malaysia

Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Qiang has returned to Beijing following an official visit to Indonesia and participation in the ASEAN-China-GCC Summit in Malaysia. Li’s return marks the conclusion of a significant diplomatic engagement in Southeast Asia.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Premier Li was seen off at the airport in Malaysia by several officials, including Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, and Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Hou Yanqi. These farewells emphasized the importance of diplomatic relationships between China and the host nations.

Li’s visit to Indonesia and Malaysia was characterized by discussions aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and enhancing economic and political ties. His participation in the ASEAN-China-GCC Summit underscores China’s commitment to engaging with Southeast Asian and Gulf countries on various collaborative efforts.