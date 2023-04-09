Commonwealth Games: Nigeria to organise competition for schools in Lagos

The Commonwealth Games Nigeria (CGN) said on Saturday it would organise a Community Grassroots Sports programme for secondary schools in the Amuwo Odofin Area of Lagos on May 3.

Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), said in a statement that the event has been scheduled to hold at the NOC Grounds, “Olympafrica Centre”, and the Olympic Village, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

Nezianya said that the President of the NOC, Habu Gumel, supported by the Secretary-General, Babatunde Popoola, would declare the event open.

He said the objective of the programme would be to provide an opportunity for the students in the Amuwo Odofin area to know the importance of Sports and Education to youth development.

“It will also promote social interaction among the students, which will avail them the opportunity to meet other students and engage in healthy competition.

“They will also know more about the activities carried out by Commonwealth Games’ Nigeria.”

According to Nezianya, CGN will award prizes to the three best students in Volleyball and Netball, saying that Cultural Dance will be featured at the event.

He said that all participating students would receive certificates of participation as the schools are expected to dress in their cultural dance attires.

“The event promises to be vibrant as well as an entertaining experience, offering a unique opportunity to discover the variety and values of our rich multi-cultural heritage.

No fewer than 12 Schools in the Amuwo Odofin area are expected to participate in the programme with six students and a Games’ Master coming from each participating school.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria