COVID-19 has disrupt education system: Geingob

President Hage Geingob said it is of paramount importance that countries utilise multilateral coordination in pursued of sustainable solutions that always favor of peace and development.

Geingob made these remarks at the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Friday in Paris, France.

Geingob, in his statement shared with Nampa on Sunday, said UNESCO was established to contribute to humanity’s moral and intellectual solidarity, as well as building lasting peace through multilateralism, adding that 75 years after the founding of UNESCO, countries are faced with challenges that are transnational in nature.

Geingob said the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its ensuing social and economic inequalities, amplified youth unemployment, disruptions of education systems, and consequently, the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

“These are just a few examples that expound the continued importance of UNESCO’s mandate in education, culture, heritage, science and information dissemination for a more tolerant humanity. Now more than ever, UNESCO, an institution that has been at the cusp of humanity’s progress, is amplified with the power of education taking centre-stage as we deal with the multiple challenges facing mankind,” he added.

He said UNESCO was pivotal and on the right side of history by supporting Namibia’s cause for freedom and the birth of the country’s democracy.

“As a country, we do believe in the mandate of UNESCO in favor of a more tolerant and better humanity. We do so out of firm convictions and conscientiously. After all, Namibia is a child of international solidarity, midwifed by the United Nations,” said Geingob.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency