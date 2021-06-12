COVID-19: Namibia records 1 432 new cases, five deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday announced that Namibia recorded 1 432 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62 806.

The cases had a gender distribution of 612 males and 820 females between the ages of 20 days and 94 years.

Shangula in the daily COVID-19 update said the country also recorded five COVID-19 related deaths from the districts of Windhoek, Katima Mulilo, Oshakati and Rundu, taking the country’s death toll to 973.

Of the five deceased persons, aged between 58 and 71 years, two are reported to have had comorbidities.

Shangula said Khomas recorded the highest number at 844 followed by Erongo with 126 and Hardap with 103. Omaheke recorded 77 cases, Oshikoto 64, while ||Kharas recorded 57 cases. Oshana reported 56 cases, Otjozondjupa 47 and Omusati with 27 cases. Kunene recorded 14 cases, Ohangwena 11 while Kavango East and Zambezi recorded three cases each.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 591 new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 53 734.

Active cases on Friday stood at 8 088 with 374 hospitalised cases of which 68 are in intensive care units.

Cumulatively, 85 539 COVID-19 vaccine first doses and 14 243 COVID-19 second doses were administered by Friday.

The minister highlighted that the cases are exponentially increasing particularly in the Windhoek district and precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and washing of hands with soap and water or sanitising with an alcohol-based hand rub are critical at this point.

“We urge all members of the public to get vaccinated as early as possible to prevent infection, hospitalisations and deaths. If anyone feels any of the COVID-19 symptoms, please report to the nearest health facility to get medical assistance. The disease is progressing rapidly to severe condition,” he warned.

Source: Namibia Press Agency