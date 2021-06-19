COVID-19: Namibia records 1 649 new cases and 27 deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Friday said Namibia recorded 1 649 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1 134.

According to Shangula, nine of the new deaths were recorded in the Rehoboth district, eight in Windhoek, three in Keetmanshoop, two in Walvis Bay and one each in Karasburg, Tsumeb, Katima Mulilo, Engela and Swakopmund districts.

The deaths involve 13 women 14 men aged between 22 and 72 years and all suffered from comorbidities.

Shangula further raised concern over the number of unvaccinated people who died.

In addition, the minister further announced that the newly confirmed cases were identified from 4 586 results received from laboratories in the last 24 hours and they represent a 36 per cent positivity ratio.

They have a gender distribution of 908 female and 741 male patients with the youngest being four-months old and the oldest, 96 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of positives cases with 785 cases, followed by Erongo at 238, Oshana 163, //Kharas 120, Otjozondjupa 83 and Hardap 68. Omusati Region recorded 60 cases while, Omaheke recorded 52 cases, Oshikoto 27, Zambezi 26, Kavango East 13, Kavango West eight, Kunene five and Ohangwe one.

“Among the confirmed cases are 183 learners, 29 teachers, 27 healthcare workers and 22 students,” said Shangula.

Namibia currently has 11 646 active cases, of which 478 are hospitalized and 81 are in intensive care units.

Moreover, 1 254 new recoveries were also announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 58 970.

A cumulative number of 101 933 persons have received their first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, 18 June 2021, while 19 079 had received their second doses.

Source: Namibia Press Agency