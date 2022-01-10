COVID-19: Namibia records 449 new cases and 19 deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Saturday recorded 449 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 724.

In the daily update issued Sunday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 2 702 results and represented a 16.6 per cent positivity ratio.

The Omusati Region recorded the highest number of cases at 130, followed by the Khomas Region with 66 cases, Oshana 41, Oshikoto 31, Ohangwena 31, Erongo 25, Otjozondjupa 25, Kavango East 24, Zambezi 22, llKharas 10, Kunene nine, Hardap eight, Kavango West and Omaheke, three cases.

Among the confirmed cases are 30 learners, nine teachers, nine students and 15 healthcare workers.

Five cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 51 are fully vaccinated while 386 or 86 per cent of the new cases, are not vaccineted.

Shangula further reported that 2 817 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 139 725.

The number of active cases on Saturday increased to 10 767 of which 394 were hospitalised and 35 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Seven of the hospitaltalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 35 are fully vaccinated, while two cases in ICU are fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 07 January 2022, 407 865 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 106 859 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 2 690 are children aged 12 to 17 years. With 240 145 having received two doses, 347 004 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 23.1 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 7 609 people have received their third Sinopharm jab.

Shangula noted that the ministry is observing with great concern the increasing number of people developing severe COVID-19 outcomes requiring admission to hospitals and ICU, with some dying either at health care facilities, at home or in transit to the health care facilities.

'It is even more concerning that the majority of these cases are not vaccinated. Vaccination saves lives, let's not delay protecting ourselves and our loved ones before it is too late to save ourselves. The country currently has sufficient quantities of the COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate everyone. Visit your nearest vaccination center to receive your shot,'said Shangula.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency