COVID-19: Namibia records 505 new cases and 10 deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Thursday recorded 505 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 633.

In the daily update issued Friday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 2 309 results and represented a 21.9 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 250 females and 255 males aged between two days and 101 years.

The llKharas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 105, followed by Khomas with 83 cases, Otjozondjupa 50, Erongo 49, Zambezi 43, Ohangwena 41, Kavango East 30, Omusati 22, Omaheke 22, Oshikoto 21, Kunene 20, Hardap 14, Kavango West three and Oshana, two cases.

Among the confirmed cases are 45 learners, eight teachers, eight students and 21 healthcare workers.

A total of nine cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 76 are fully vaccinated, while 406 or 80.3 per cent of the new cases are not vaccineted.

Shangula further reported that 255 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 131 040.

The number of active cases on Thursday increased to 14 903 of which 312 were hospitalised and 25 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Eight of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 32 are fully vaccinated, while three cases in ICU are fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by Thursday, 404 676 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 105 118 had received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. A total of 1 838 are children aged 12 to 17 years. With 238 229 having received two doses, 343 347 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.8 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 55 08 people have received their third Sinopharm jab.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency