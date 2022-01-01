COVID-19: Namibia records 749 new cases, seven deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Wednesday recorded 749 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the country’s death toll to 3 623.

In the daily update issued on Thursday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 2 038 results and represented a 36.8 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of 414 females and 335 males aged between three months and 117 years.

The Omusati Region recorded the highest number of cases at 131, followed by Khomas with 105, Ohangwena 103, Oshana 99, ||Kharas 79, Erongo 72, Otjozondjupa 62, Oshikoto 37, Kunene 34, Hardap 12, Kavango East nine and Kavango West, six.

Among the confirmed cases are 41 learners, eight teachers, 11 students and 32 healthcare workers from different institutions.

Of the 749 cases, 635 which account for 84.8 per cent of the new cases are unvaccinated.

Shangula also reported that 383 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 130 785.

The number of active cases on Wednesday increased to 14 617 of which 336 were hospitalised and 21 admitted to intensive care. Seven of the hospitalised cases received one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 32 are fully vaccinated, while three cases in ICU are also fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 28 December, a total of 404 241 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 26.9 per cent of the target population including 1 782 children aged 12 to 17 years. A total of 104 836 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with 237 865 having received two doses of other vaccines.

Therefore, 342 701 people completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.8 per cent of the target population, and 5 205 received a third booster jab.

Shangula noted that the ministry continues to see upsurge daily in newly confirmed cases, as well as number of hospitalisations. This implies that active transmission is still ongoing in the communities amidst the festive season and may be fuelled by gatherings and travelling among others which may be avoided.

“Deaths have also been increasing with great concern and we are starting to see home deaths too. This should invite caution among the public that COVID-19 is still dangerous to everybody, hence it is the responsibility of each member of the public to prevent further infections. Vaccination remains an important weapon towards protective immunity against COVID-19 and we continue to urge all eligible individuals to go for it as soon as possible,” said Shangula.

