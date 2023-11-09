CSO lauds Uzodinma on women empowerment, girl-child’s rights

Our Beloved Girl Child Global Foundation, a Non-Governmental Oragnisation (NGO), has commended the efforts of Gov. Hope Uzodinma on women empowerment and promotion of the rights of the Girl-child.

President of the Foundation, Dr Lilian Agbazue, gave the commendation at a media conference on Thursday in Abuja

Agbazue said the first term of Gov. Uzodinma was characterized by initiatives and tangible deliverables that promoted women empowerment and the rights of the girl-child in Imo.

According to her, the Governor of Imo has done well in terms of the requirements of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa.

“This is also known as ‘The Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights’. The Protocol guarantees extensive rights to women, including the right to take part in the political processes, to social and political equality with men.

“In addition, it has improved autonomy in their reproductive health decisions, and an end to harmful traditional practices such as female genital mutilation, among others.

“Without empowerment, women, as the largest proportion of our population will be vulnerable and impoverished due to the challenges caused by social, economic, cultural and political marginalisation,’’ she said

According to her, Uzodinma’s appointment of women to serve in different capacities in his administration is a clear demonstration of his desire to foster women’s right in the political processes and decision making processes.

She said Uzodinma’s 3Rs of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery has indeed supported women economic empowerment and the rights of the girl-child in Imo.

“The governor has rehabilitated 305 Health Centres in the 305 electoral wards in the state; most of them equipped and provided with solar generated power.

“He returned peace to the state by tackling insecurity challenges with synergy from security agencies in the State.

“He constructed over 1,000km of roads across the state, including the Orlu/Owerri and Okigwe/Owerri roads and many ongoing constructions of roads in each of the 27 Local government areas of the State.

“Uzodinma has also revived the Ben Uwajumogu College of Education at Ihitte-Uboma and instituted a governing council to ensure its continuous function.

“The governor recruited and training 10,000 Primary school teachers in the State among many other projects,” she said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria