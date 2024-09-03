Deriv Celebrates 25th Anniversary with “UK’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™” Win

Deriv’s UK team celebrates the Best Place to Work win

UK office has also received a renewal for its Great Place to Work ® certifications alongside six other Deriv offices

Celebrates 25 years of building a positive workplace culture

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deriv, a leading online trading platform celebrating 25 years of innovation and service, has been recognised as one of the “UK’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance ” for 2024. This prestigious award underscores Deriv’s commitment to upholding a workplace culture rooted in trust, innovation, and exceptional service.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Deriv’s UK offices have also renewed their Great Place to Work® certifications alongside six other offices (Paraguay, Cyprus, France, Jordan, Malta, and Rwanda), with Deriv Paraguay being re-certified for the third year in a row. This further highlights the company’s dedication to creating a positive and fulfilling work environment across its global operations.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition, especially since people have been the heart of our business for 25 years,” said Seema Hallon, Chief Human Resources Officer. “It exemplifies the hard work and passion of our entire team, who consistently strive to create an environment where everyone feels valued, empowered, and inspired to reach their full potential. These awards not only celebrate our past achievements, they reinforce our belief that a strong workplace culture is the cornerstone of long-term success and sets the stage for the next 25 years of Deriv. ”

Deriv’s latest win highlights the company’s core values, which have been instrumental in its success over the past 25 years and will continue to shape its future.

Deriv cultivates a culture of transparency, open communication, and mutual respect, ensuring employees feel confident and secure in their work environment. Innovation: The company encourages creativity, experimentation, and continuous learning, enabling employees to develop advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide.

The company encourages creativity, experimentation, and continuous learning, enabling employees to develop advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide. Service: Deriv is passionate about providing exceptional customer service and equipping traders with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the financial markets.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK said:

“The Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list is created using the anonymous feedback from employees working in the industry about their workplace experience.

Benchmarking yourself against others in the industry, by surveying your people to understand how your culture compares to others, helps leaders not only make better informed decisions on areas for improvement, but also gives employers a data-based understanding of what aspects of their current offering makes them stand out, helping to build a more competitive employer brand.

It’s great to see so many examples of organisations making their workplaces truly ‘great’. A huge congratulations to Deriv for making this prestigious list.”

“We will continue to invest in our people and an environment where trust, innovation, and service flourish,” added Hallon. “It’s our exceptional team that will drive Deriv’s continued growth and innovation in the industry and keep it a great place to work for years to come.”

About Deriv

For 25 years, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Trusted by over 2.5 million traders worldwide, the company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 200 assets across popular markets on award-winning, intuitive trading platforms. With a workforce of more than 1,400 people globally, Deriv has cultivated an environment that celebrates achievements, encourages professional growth, and nurtures talent development, which is reflected in its Platinum accreditation by Investors in People.

