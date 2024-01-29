Drowning victim at Okahandja identified

  • January 30, 2024
OTJIWARONGO: The body of a man suspected to have drowned in the Swakoppoort Dam south of Okahandja last Wednesday, was retrieved by divers of the Namibian Police Force at the town on Saturday. Otjozondjupa Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Edna Nawa in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the body was retrieved from the dam on Saturday at 10h00, and it was identified Sunday as that of Elias Tobias from the Oshana Region. 'The body of the 31-year-old Tobias was discovered and retrieved on Saturday in a decomposed state,' Nawa said, adding that his next of kin had been informed. Tobias was reportedly last seen that Wednesday at the Swakoppoort Dam. An inquest docket has been registered at the Okahandja Police Station. No foul play is suspected so far in connection with the matter and police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

