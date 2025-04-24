Poland to Back NATO States Wishing to Send Troops to Ukraine, But Will Not Join – Minister

Sekou, Creator of “Poetic Voice” will highlight the power of innovating, adapting and leading to tackle industry challenges

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, welcomes Sekou Andrews as its Formation ’25 keynote speaker. Andrews is a thought leader, award-winning entrepreneur, and the Founder/CEO of SekouWorld, Inc., the innovator of “Poetic Voice” and one of the most successful spoken word poets in the world. Formation, Duck Creek’s annual user conference, attracts the world’s brightest minds in the insurance and technology industries and will take place in Orlando, Florida on May 19-21, 2025.

Formation ’25 will provide the P&C and general insurance community with insights, technology, and tools to help shape how the industry leads as it adapts to today’s challenges including: climate change, cybersecurity risks and ever-changing technology and regulatory trends. Industry leaders will share how they are propelling the industry forward by delivering innovative solutions to minimize risk and deliver better customer experiences. The agenda offers general and breakout sessions led by company leaders, customers, partners, and industry analysts, who all share the passion and expertise to accelerate the evolution of the insurance industry.

“Sekou Andrews is an influential speaker and poet that has inspired many organizations and individuals with his powerful poetry to embrace change, spark innovation, and think boldly,” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “We are thrilled to have him share his inspirational words and style at Formation ’25, as we continue to innovate, adapt and lead across our industry to create meaningful engagements and customer experiences.”

Sekou’s keynote address, “The Audacity of What If?”, will focus on how game-changing ideas start with two words: “What if?” Exploring how audacity fuels innovation, he will discuss how through the power of bold questions and unconventional thinking, leaders can challenge the status quo, spark transformation, and drive their industries forward.

“Poetry is about creating a voice that breaks through the noise and leads with its simplicity and ability to adapt on the fly,” said Sekou Andrews. “I’m excited to be a part of this conference and to inspire its audience to lead, adapt and innovate in new and profound ways.”

Formation ’25 – Learn More and Register Now

Sekou Andrews is the Founder/CEO of SekouWorld, Inc., the innovator of “Poetic Voice” and one of the most successful spoken word poets in the world. On any given day, this school-teacher-turned-entrepreneur, who built a 7-figure company on poetry, can be found keynoting at a Fortune 500 company, inspiring thousands at a concert, or performing for Barack Obama in Oprah’s backyard. Sekou is the creator of “poetic voice” – a cutting-edge speaking category that seamlessly fuses inspirational speaking with spoken word poetry, like “Hamilton” meets “TED”. This innovative blend of strategic storytelling, thought leadership, spoken word, theater and comedy humanizes content, making it entertaining, moving and memorable. Sekou’s accomplishments include an ABA “Entrepreneur of the Year” award, two Independent Music Awards, two National Poetry Slam championships, three Helen Hayes Awards, six CLIO awards, the most JPF music awards in history, and the first GRAMMY nomination for “Best Spoken Word Album” awarded to a spoken word poet in over 30 years. With all the innovation and inspiration that is poetic voice, Sekou Andrews is accomplishing the seemingly impossible – bringing spoken word poetry to the world’s largest stages, while redefining the notion of what a speaker is, and what a poet can be.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9437714