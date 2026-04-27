Every minute counts: EAACI calls for urgent action to make schools safe for children at risk of anaphylaxis

At the Spanish Congress of Deputies, EAACI President María José Torres backed a joint manifesto with AEPNAA, SEAIC, and SEICAP, calling for urgent action on school protocols, staff training, and access to life-saving adrenaline

ZURICH, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Children at risk of anaphylaxis are still not consistently protected in schools , despite clear medical guidance.

That was the warning delivered at the Spanish Congress of Deputies during the event “Every minute counts: promoting anaphylaxis-safe schools”, where the Spanish Association of People with Food and Latex Allergies (AEPNAA), the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC), the Spanish Society of Pediatric Clinical Immunology, Allergology and Asthma (SEICAP), and the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) endorsed a joint manifesto calling for stronger safeguards in school settings.

Official representatives from EAACI, AEPNAA, SEAIC, and SEICAP.

Representing EAACI, President María José Torres said the response to anaphylaxis remains uneven, leaving children’s safety dependent on chance—whether staff recognise symptoms, whether medication is accessible, and whether protocols are in place.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, fast-moving allergic reaction that can become life-threatening within minutes. For many families, this risk is part of everyday life—especially during the school day, when children are outside the immediate reach of their parents or carers.

The manifesto sets out practical measures to close these gaps: a common protocol for schools, mandatory staff training, accessible adrenaline auto-injectors, individualised care plans, and stronger coordination between health and education systems.

“For many children, anaphylaxis is not a hypothetical risk—it is part of daily life,” said María José Torres, President of EAACI. “When a severe reaction occurs, the response must be immediate. There is no room for delay or uncertainty about who should act.”

She added that unequal levels of protection across schools are unacceptable. “Children should not be safer in one school than another. We need clear protocols, trained staff, and immediate access to emergency treatment—before time is lost.”

EAACI President Maria Torres

The event brought together patient organisations, scientific societies, healthcare professionals, families, and public institutions, highlighting the daily uncertainty faced by families who cannot be sure that schools are prepared to respond.

For EAACI, the evidence is clear. The priority now is implementation—ensuring that children at risk are protected in practice, not just on paper.

By supporting this initiative, EAACI reaffirms its commitment to advancing evidence-based measures that improve patient safety and protect children and families where they need it most.

About EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is the leading professional organisation in Europe in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. EAACI brings together clinicians, researchers, and allied health professionals to improve the health and care of people affected by allergic and immunological diseases through research, education, and advocacy.

Contact: [email protected] | +41 44 205 55 33

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