

Shaanxi: When Wang Siwen’s three-pointer swished through the net at the buzzer, sealing an 81-80 victory over Zhejiang, Shaanxi Tianze completed a season that redefined its decade-long journey. Founded in November 2014, the “Northwest Red Wolves” had long been considered underdogs in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA). However, during the 2024-25 season, Shaanxi clinched a historic 12th-place finish, an unprecedented achievement that shattered preconceptions about what a starless squad could accomplish.

According to Namibia Press Agency, at the start of the season, even the team’s core players had doubts. “I am a newcomer, and we have many new players. Plus, with newly promoted rivals like Hefei and Jiangxi, everything felt uncertain,” admitted guard Liu Jing. Manager Li Shaohua, however, saw potential in their collective hunger. “We couldn’t offer salaries like the big clubs, but we promised a platform to chase dreams,” he told Xinhua. “Although we didn’t have any local stars, our grassroots

players volunteered for extra training sessions. Their determination moved me.”

Leading the transformation was head coach Ji Yanyan, whose pedigree lent instant credibility. A former Chinese national team star, Ji won the FIBA Asia Women’s Championship in 2011 and retired in 2020 as the WCBA’s all-time leading scorer. At just 37, she became the youngest head coach in league history when Shaanxi hired her in 2022. The 2024-25 season also saw major WCBA reforms, expanding the league from 19 to 21 teams and introducing a new competition format, with teams divided into two groups for the regular-season play.

Under Ji’s leadership, Shaanxi adopted an aggressive, fearless style. “I told them: Shoot boldly. If you miss, fight for the rebound. But hesitation leads to certain defeat,” Ji said. The numbers validated her approach-Shaanxi’s average points per game surged from 68.3 to 78.7, while rebounds climbed from 40 to 44.9 compared to the previous season. This evolution propelled them to third place in Group B, fi

nishing with 23 wins in 32 games and securing their first-ever playoff berth.

Captain Fang Zhuoya emerged as the team’s heartbeat. A three-point specialist with a 32% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc, she ranked among the league’s top 15. Her composure, honed during past triumphs-including the 2018 U18 Asian Championship and the 2022 National Championship-proved vital. In Shaanxi’s playoff debut against two-time WCBA champion Inner Mongolia, Fang epitomized resilience. After sustaining a mouth injury in the first quarter, she returned to score 23 points, including crucial baskets in a 78-75 upset.

Complementing Fang’s perimeter brilliance was Min Yan, known as the “Rebound Queen.” The 26-year-old forward averaged 6.4 rebounds per game, peaking in a dominant 112-54 win over Tianjin, where she recorded 23 rebounds, 12 points, and three assists off the bench in just 30 minutes. Her performance earned her a spot in the All-Star Rookie Game. Meanwhile, the team’s ability to maximize diverse talents fueled i

ts resurgence. Towering center Queen Egbo, initially prone to emotional swings, evolved into a defensive anchor through patient mentorship. Similarly, U.S. guard Linnae Harper, a 3×3 World Cup gold medalist, recalibrated her role after candid talks with Ji, eventually delivering standout performances like a 27-point outburst against Heilongjiang.

Behind the scenes, Ji’s blend of discipline and empathy fostered team unity. She rewarded double-doubles with new sneakers and turned postgame critiques into growth opportunities. “Those meetings built mental toughness,” Li noted. “Our coach never gets mad at us. When we struggled midway through the season, she encouraged us a lot,” Liu added.

As the confetti settles on their Cinderella season, Shaanxi looks toward new challenges. If the competition format remains unchanged, they will be promoted to Group A for the 2025-26 season, where they will face elite teams such as Sichuan and Dongguan. “We’ll refine our weaknesses and aim higher,” Li vowed. “We will cherish

these opportunities, striving to develop more outstanding young players for China.”