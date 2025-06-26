IOC Pauses Host Election Process for Future Olympic Games



Windhoek: The latest standings for the FIFA Club World Cup have been released following Thursday’s matches, with several teams securing their spots in the next round while others have been eliminated from the competition.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Group A saw Palmeiras and Inter Miami both qualify with identical records of one win and two draws, each securing five points. Porto and Al Ahly have been eliminated, each with two points from three matches.





In Group B, Paris SG and Botafogo advanced with six points each, while Atletico Madrid, despite also finishing with six points, was eliminated due to goal differences. Seattle Sounders finished without any points and were also eliminated.





Group C’s qualifiers are Benfica and Bayern Munich, with seven and six points respectively. Boca Juniors and Auckland City failed to progress, with Auckland City earning only a single point.





Flamengo topped Group D with seven points, followed by Chelsea with six, both moving forward. Esperance and Los Angeles FC have been knocked out, with Los Angeles FC managing only one point.





Group E saw Inter Milan and Monterrey advance, with Inter Milan achieving seven points and Monterrey five. River Plate and Urawa Reds have been eliminated, with the latter failing to secure any points.





In Group F, Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense qualified with seven and five points respectively. Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD were eliminated, with Ulsan HD not earning any points.





Manchester City dominated Group G, winning all their matches with a perfect nine points, followed by Juventus with six. Al Ain and Wydad Casablanca have been eliminated, the latter with no points.





Finally, Group H had Real Madrid and Al Hilal moving on, with seven and five points respectively. Red Bull Salzburg and Pachuca were eliminated, with Pachuca finishing without any points.

