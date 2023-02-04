Four appointed to BoN management

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) has announced four appointments to its management structure, primarily in the Office of the Governor, the Oshakati Branch and the Banking Supervision Department.

According to BoN in a media release issued Friday, the appointments are intended to meet stakeholders’ expectations as the bank prepares to transform and further modernise the financial system by spearheading a transformative and responsive regulatory and supervisory regime.

The appointments include that of Romeo Nel, a long-serving Director of Banking Supervision who has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the Governor and will now be in charge of leading the financial sector development and providing advice on the optimal financial services regulatory architecture for Namibia, among others.

Another appointment is that of Moudi Hangula, current Principal Analyst in the National Payment Systems Department, who has been promoted to Branch Manager at the Oshakati Branch.

Ancois Plaatje has been appointed as Head of the Banking Supervision Department in an acting capacity.

With 19 years of experience at the Central bank, Plaatje is the founding head of the bank’s newly established Innovation Hub, spearheading the digital transformation effort and transforming the financial services sector.

Karin Elago was also appointed as Acting Deputy Director of On-site Examinations in the Banking Supervision Department and has over 10 years of experience in audit and finance.

According to the document, Elago started at BoN in 2016 as a senior financial analyst and later became Principal Examiner in the Banking Supervision Department.

BoN Governor Johannes !Gawaxab was quoted expressing confidence in the new appointments, citing their collective experience and expertise as critical for the effective implementation of the bank’s Strategic Plan (2022-2024) as it enters its second year of implementation.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency