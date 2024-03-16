Four women allegedly robbed at knifepoint in church at Okahandja

  • March 17, 2024
Four women on Saturday morning were allegedly attacked and robbed of three cellphones inside a church at Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa Region. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) community affairs commander in the region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the four victims aged 22, 42, 47 and 65 years were in the church early praying. She stated that while praying, two unknown male suspects forcefully entered the church through the main door and ordered them to obey their instructions. 'The two suspects who were allegedly armed with knives allegedly used such weapons to attack the women,' said Mbeha. The victims' hands were also allegedly tied with ropes by the suspects, who further proceeded to search them and took away three smartphones from them, she said. NamPol members at Okahandja were still busy to determine the exact value of the three cellphones, added Mbeha. A case of robbery was registered at the Okahandja Police Station the same morning, and no arrest has been made so far in connection with the matter. Police investigations continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency

