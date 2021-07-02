Geingob leaves for Kaunda’s state memorial ceremony

President Hage Geingob on Friday morning flew to Zambia to attend the State memorial ceremony of the late Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s first President.

Kaunda died on 17 June 2021 in Lusaka at the age of 97.

Geingob’s departure was announced by the Office of the President. He will join fellow leaders at the memorial service to be held in Lusaka at the National Heroes Stadium on Friday.

Kaunda will be buried on 07 July 2021 at the country’s Presidential Burial Site.

In his message of condolences shortly after the announcement of Kaunda’s death, Geingob said Africans at large and Namibians in particular shall eternally be grateful for the late Kaunda’s stellar contributions to their freedoms.

He described Kaunda as a generous, affable man who had resolute commitment to the freedom of southern Africa.

In appreciation of his contribution to Namibia, Geingob declared a seven-day mourning period with flags lowered.

Source: Namibia Press Agency